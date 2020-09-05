Yami Gautam to be part of A Thursday

Actress Yami Gautam will be playing a character that is fierce and endearing at the same time in A Thursday, which will directly release on a digital platform.

In the Behzad Khambata directorial, Yami will be seen as Naina Jaiswal, a playschool teacher who, on a Thursday, takes hostage 16 toddlers in a school.

A Thursday is one of those rare scripts that come your way that you just cannot put down.

Behzad has written one of the strongest characters for any female protagonist. Naina, who I will be essaying, is both fierce and endearing, Yami said.

Khambata always had Yami in mind while writing the script. I have never seen her portray an unhinged, pretty much crazy character.

I was thrilled when she agreed to do this film. So now the excitement is brewing and can’t wait to be back on a film set, he said about the actress.

Ronnie Screwvala, who had also produced the critically acclaimed A Wednesday, shared that his new film is one of those brilliantly written thrillers that not only has you at the edge of your seat but also makes you question many things about society at the end of it.

Yami is a phenomenal actor and seeing her in a grey avatar will be interesting for the audiences. Behzad has done an outstanding job on the script and im backing his vision to bring this to life. This is part of our direct to digital movies for 2021, he added.

A Thursday will digitally release in 2021.