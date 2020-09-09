2,000 mini clinics to be opened in TN : CM

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that about 2,000 ‘mini clinics’ would be opened across the State for treating patients with headache, mild fever and other ailments.

The mini clinics would be set up as several private and government hospitals were reluctant to treat patients fearing that they would have been exposed to Covid-19, he said, in his initial address, at a review meeting with officials, medical and public health experts to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the mini clinics would be set up in Corporations, Municipalities and major villages where there were no primary health centres.

Each mini clinic would have a doctor, a nurse and an assistant along with medical equipment and medicines.

Palaniswami directed the officials to take all precautionary measures against dengue as some cases were reported in some parts of the State.

He said the corona positive cases have been on the decline due to large number of tests being conducted across the State every day. He said more than 85,000 tests were being done every day. The spread of the virus has also come down in the State.