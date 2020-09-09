All TN MLAs, officials, journos attending Assembly to undergo Covid-19 test

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Assembly session beginning here on 14 September would be a brief one and would last for three days.

The session would be held at Kalaivanar Arangam to ensure physical distancing among the MLAs as there was space crunch in the present Assembly hall at Fort St George.

Talking to reporters after the Business Advisory Committee meeting in which the duration of the session was finalised, Speaker P Dhanapal said all those attending the session should compulsorily subject themselves to Covid-19 tests 72 hours before the House commences.

He said condolence resolutions would be adopted mourning the deaths of former President Pranab Mukherjee, DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, Congress MP H Vasanthakumar and those who died of Covid-19 on the first day.

The House would also condole the deaths of 21 former legislators who had died since the previous Assembly session after which the House would be adjourned for the day.

The Session would begin with Question Hour on the next two days and the first supplementary budget would be presented in the House on 16 September.

Apart from all MLAs who would be attending the session, besides, officers, Assembly officials and journalists must test for Covid 72 hours before the House was scheduled to commence.

DMK’s Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan, who attended the BAC meeting, later told reporters that the DMK wanted the session to be held for at least seven days, as there were several pressing issues to be discussed. “But our request was turned down”, he added.