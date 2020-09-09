Apollo launches ‘Safe Dialysis clinics’

Chennai: With a view to provide a safe environment to patients, Apollo Dialysis Clinics, the dialysis wing of Apollo Health and Lifestyle limited, has announced the introduction of Safe Dialysis Clinics in Chennai to cater to the needs of those who have to undergo dialysis for kidney ailments.

According to a press note, despite the high number of Covid cases in and around Chennai, patients undergoing treatment at Apollo Dialysis Clinics in Chennai metro have remained relatively at ease, as Apollo Dialysis Clinics has been taken the importance of safety and security as its top most priority by ensuring sanitisation and hygiene are maintained all the time.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Venkatesh, senior nephrologist at Apollo Dialysis Clinics, “the Apollo Group has always been at the forefront in providing quality healthcare service with focus on safety and security. In collaboration with our dedicated infection control team, we have devised a dedicated set of protocols and precautions to follow for dialysis patients with the goal to reduce the risk of patients getting exposed to Covid-19 and other infection”.