Chennai school principal gets Asian Education Award

Chennai: Kavita Saraf, principal and founder of aLphabet International School has been honoured with the Asian Education Award for contribution to education community. She was honoured at the Asian Education Conference recently.

She started aLphabet at Alwarpet in Chenai in 2009 and it has become a ‘complete IB school’ since last four years. Also, a new campus has been built at Palavakkam, East Coast Road.

The school’s vision is to provide a stimulating learning environment for children and develop a sense of ‘yearning for learning’ amongst young minds.