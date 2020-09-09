Covid-19: India crosses 43-lakh mark; death toll up 73,890

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 43-lakh mark with 89,706 new single-day cases.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 43,70,128, while the death toll rose to 73,890 with 1,115 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours in the country.

As many as 33,98,844 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent today.

There are 8,97,394 active cases of COVID-19, which is 20.53 per cent of the total caseload in the country, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, reached 30 lakh on 23 August and went past 40 lakh on 5 September.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,18,04,677 samples have been tested up to September 8 with 11,54,549 samples being tested on Tuesday.