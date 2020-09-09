Duraimurugan, T R Baalu elected unopposed to top DMK posts

Chennai: Senior DMK leaders Duraimurugan and Lok Sabha member T R Baalu were today declared elected unopposed as the general secretary and treasurer of the party, respectively.

The announcement was made by DMK president M K Stalin at the party’s general council meeting held here. Their election to the top posts was a foregone conclusion as theirs were the only nominations filed for the key posts.

The meeting also decided to have two more deputy general secretaries and appointed party seniors K Ponmudy and former Union Minister A Raja to the post. With this the party now have five deputy general secretaries.

Duraimurugan was the fourth general secretary of the party. Dravidian patriarch and DMK founder C N Annadurai, V R Nedunchezhiyan and veteran K Anbazhagan held the posts earlier.

Duraimurugan was elected in place of party veteran K.Anbazhagan, who had held the second most powerful position in the party for a record 43 years till his death in March this year.

Baalu succeeded Duraimurugan as the new treasurer of the party. Duraimurugan, who replaced Stalin as treasurer after the latter was elevated as party president, had quit the post and expressed his willingness to become the general secretary and he was officially declared elected in the General Council meet today.

The DMK had earlier convened its General Council meet on 29 March to elect the new general secretary and treasurer.

Since Duraimurugan emerged as the front runner for the general secretary’s post, he had resigned from the post of treasurer on 16 March and it was accepted by Stalin. But the meeting was postponed in view of the coronavirus lockdown.