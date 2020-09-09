Extending the life of hip implants

Chennai: One of the most frequent and severe joint inflictions, osteoarthritis, often requires administration of a Total Hip Replacement (THR). This implant, being significantly load-bearing, requires a complex design that is strong enough to withstand long durations of load.

Bone implant designs must be precise and durable in order to withstand significant load and pressure over time.

Detroit Engineered Products (DEP) tackled this challenge by developing 3D CAD models for implants and building an effective fatigue evaluation model to assess the life cycle of various implants.

Through its proprietary CAE platform, MeshWorks, DEP utilised unique morphing and meshing tools in order to further understand non-standard hip implant geometries.

This enabled DEP to carry out hypothetical test scenarios and estimate the fatigue life of implants, which resulted in significant benefits in extending the overall life of the implants.

Radha Krishnan, founder and president, Detroit Engineered Products, said, “DEP’s MeshWorks technology provides a unique platform that allow users to generate multiple, customisable designs based on customer variations. It helps in reducing the design time vis-à-vis traditional methods of implant design. It also brings down the design costs for companies and serves as a comparative tool for different competitive products.”