Fire cracker unit blast toll increases

Chennai: With the death of one more person, the toll in last week’s explosion at a firecracker unit at Kurungudi near Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district.

of Tamilnadu rose to eight on today.

Police said the deceased was identified as N.Anitha (21), who had suffered more than 70 per cent burns and was being treated at Jipmer hospital in Puducherry.

Despite best of treatment being provided to her, Anita died at 1.15 am today.

It may be recalled that nine women were working in the firecracker unit when it exploded on Friday last, killing seven of them on the spot and injuring two others.

The deceased included the cracker unit owner C Gandhimathi.