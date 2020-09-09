Madras HC refuses to stop online classes

Chennai: Madras High Court today said that there is no restriction in conducting online classes for students in Tamilnadu.

The court however mentioned that the timings and rules framed by the State and Central governments should be followed strictly.

It also directed that a committee should be formed at district head offices to monitor online classes.

There should be regular interaction between students and teachers, the court said and added that severe action should be taken if the rules are violated. Online classes were initiated as the schools were shut due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Several petitions were filed against the online classes stating various reasons. A few petitioners said that online classes lead to stress in students, cause eye problems and students might see adult websites.

When these petitions were taken up for hearing, the court directed the State and Central governments to formulate proper guidelines to conduct online classes.

Following this both the governments framed guidelines for conductig online classes. After hearing the arguments from both the side, the bench consisting of Justices Sundharesh and Hemalatha today said that there was no need to cancel the online classes.