More Sandalwood stars to be arrested in drug scandal?

Bengaluru: With the Central Crime Branch probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry arresting actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Tuesday, days after Ragini Dwivedi’s arrest, speculations are rife that more Kannada stars would be arrested in the days to come.

Galrani was arrested at the end of a CCB raid at her Indira Nagar residence here early this morning, they said. She was taken to the CCB office for interrogation.

Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said, “After obtaining a search warrant from the court, the searches were conducted at Sanjjanaa’s house.”

CCB said Galrani was under its radar ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was booked in connection with the drug case.

Sanjana is a multilingual actor who has acted in over 45 films, predominantly in Kannada and Telugu. Her younger sister, Nikki Galrani, is also an actor who has acted in over 25 Tamil and Malayalam movies.