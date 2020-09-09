No online classes in TN from 21 to 25 September: Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan today said that the online classes will be suspended in the State from 21 to 25 September.

The decision is said to have been taken to reduce the stress on the students. He further said that block level officers will supervise to know if the classes are being conducted on all five days.

The Minister also said with the present coronavirus situation the decision to reopen schools has not been taken yet.

“Schools will be reopened after the situation comes under control. A committee has been formed to analyse the New Education Policy. Necessary measures will be taken to ensure that part time libraries are converted to full time libraries,” he added.

It may be noted that the School Education Department recently said that attendance is not mandatory for online classes in the State and assignments given to children during such classes will not be part of their final performance evaluation.

The department had also released a set of mandatory guidelines for holding such classes.

According to the order, students who missed the online classes will be taught when schools reopen and brought on a par with others. No student must be compelled to attend these classes, and terms like “shall, should, must, compulsory, will be counted in attendance, grades/marks/evaluation is based on this, etc.” should not be used by teachers.