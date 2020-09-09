Now, re-infection cases haunt Chennai

Chennai: The city is seeing a respite from the spike in Covid-19 cases for the past few days.

However, amid the slump in numbers, re-infection cases are also being reported.

This morning, ten patients who were tested negative were readmitted after testing positive again. This morning, the active cases are at 11,029.

The city has recorded 1,43,602 cases, of which, 1,29,677 have recovered.

The recovery rate is at 90 per cent. As part of rapid testing, on 8 September, as many as 12,144 persons were tested for coronavirus.

As many as 2,896 persons have succumbed to the viral infection.

The Greater Chennai Corporation today gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, Anna Nagar, a containment zone has 1,166 persons contracting the virus, Kodambakkam has close to 1,149 cases.

Only these two areas have more than 1,000 cases.

Other places with comparatively high numbers are, Adyar with 834 testing positive, Ambattur with 822 active cases, Valsaravakkam reporting 859 active cases and Royapuram with 871 cases.

In Kodambakkam, as many as 14,731 persons have recovered and the highest number of lives were claimed in Teynampet with 391 persons succumbing to the virus.

The second highest casualty is in Anna Nagar with 329 lives being claimed by the viral infection.

The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.34 per cent of the patients are male and 38.66 per cent are female.

Around 18.26 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 30-39 years.