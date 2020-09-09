Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 40 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Based on intelligence, Chennai Air Customs intercepted two courier parcels suspected to contain narcotics substances which were destined to Australia at Courier Terminal.

On opening the first parcel, eight Lumbo Sacral belts were found which appeared to be unusually heavy. On cutting the belts, three plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were found concealed inside each belt. 2 kg of white crystalline powder was recovered from 24 plastic pouches. The second parcel was found to contain 2 trophies which appeared to be unusually heavy, said an offiical release.

On opening the wooden base of trophies, a plastic pouch containing 1 kg of white crystalline powder was found concealed inside each trophies. 2 kg of white crystalline powder was recovered from 2 trophies. Total 4 kg Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs 40 lakh was recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985.

The white crystalline powder tested positive for Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance covered under NDPS Act, 1985. Pseudoephedrine is a sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of Methamphetamine.

Follow up searches were carried out and one person has been arrested. Further investigation is in progress.