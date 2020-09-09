Raja, Ponmudi become DMK deputy general secretaries

Chennai: Senior DMK leaders A Raja and Ponmudi have been unanimously elected as the party’s new general secretaries. This move has increased the total number of general secretaries in the party to five.

It may be noted that Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, I Periyasamy and Anthiyur Selvaraj are also deputy general secretaries of the party.

The decision was announced by the party president M K Stalin during the general body meeting of the party held at the Anna Arivalayam today.

Apart from this, 12 resolutions including the party’s opposition against the new eeucation policy were passed during the general body meeting.

Apart from that homage was paid to 140 DMK members who passed away recently. The general body also passed resolutions condemning the State government’s action in the coronavirus issue. It also condemned the Central government fo ‘protecting the corruptions’ of the State government.

The general body also congratulated Stalin, DMK cadres and volunteers for their services during the lockdown.

A resolution was also passed congratulating Stalin for holding 104 video conferences during the lockdown.