Stop arresting innocent people: Court tells cops

Chennai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court today adviced the Tamilnadu police to keep their focus on arresting the real accused and not innocent people.

The bench observed that Tamilnadu police had a good reputation around the globe, which they have earned through good work and they should continue with it.

‘The investigation has to be fair and unbiased; innocent should not be punished.

There are so many criminals who have to be arrested and not the innocent’, the bench said.

The bench said this in view of the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and his son Bennix in Sathankulam in June.

Yesterday, the court commented that the father-son duo were booked under ‘wrong allegations’ and what the police claimed while arresting Jeyaraj were false.

On 11 July, the case was handed over to CBI from CB-CID.