What to eat to improve responses to mental stress

Chennai: As part of a recent clinical trial, researchers at King’s College London measured HRV in participants undergoing a mental stress challenge and saw improved measures of HRV in participants who had been replacing typical snacks with almonds over a six-week period.

This new research finding was part of the ATTIS study, a six-week randomised control, parallel-arm trial, where participants with above average cardiovascular disease risk consumed a daily snack of almonds or a calorie-matched control snack providing 20 per cent of each participants’ estimated daily energy needs.

In this study, researchers measured participants’ real-time heart rate (HR) and heart rate variability (HRV) at rest (lying down for five-minute periods) and duringa Stroop test (in which participants were asked to read colored words i.e. say ‘red’ in a green font) to simulate short period of mental stress.

During acute mental stress, participants inthe almond group showed better heart rate regulation compared to the control group, indicated by statistically significant differences in high frequency power, which specifically evaluates beat-to-beat intervals (a measure of HRV).

“This study shows that the simple dietary strategy of swapping almonds for typical snacks may bolster resilience to the adverse cardiovascular effects of mental stress by improving regulation of heart rate. We found that the stress-induced reduction in heart rate variability was lessened in the almond group compared to control following the dietary intervention, which indicates a cardiovascular health benefit,” said Dr Wendy Hall, co-principal investigator (together with Dr. Sarah Berry, PhD) and reader in nutritional sciences at King’s College, London.