What’s delaying operations of suburban trains in Chennai?

Chennai: Though the MTC and Metro Rail have resumed operations in Chennai, the suburban trains, lifeline to tens of thousand of commuters from the working class in the city and its outskirts, are yet to commence their services.

Asked about it, Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas said Chennai suburban trains will run only after unreserved passengers are allowed to travel by the government.

“The Ministry of Railways is in consultation with the Home Ministry regarding movement of unreserved passengers. Soon a decision will be taken,” he said.

Chennai Metro Rail, which resumed its operations on Monday by running trains ohe Blue Line, from Chennai International Airport to Washermanpet, has commenced services on it Green Line from today.

As a result, people can go from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount and vice versa. However, sources said that the Green Line will not be connected to Chennai Airport as was done earlier. Passengers have to alight and take the train at Alandur station to the airport.