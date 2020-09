Actor Suriya join hands with filmmaker Vettrimaran. And buzz is that Andrea Jeremiah is set to pair up with Suriya in the movie titled Vaadivaasal.

This is her first collaboration with Suriya and the second with the film’s director Vetri Maaran.

She had earlier played an important character as a pair for Ameer in the director’s Vada Chennai.

Vaadivaasal is adopted from the novel of the same name.

Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the movie would go on floors next year.