CBSE won’t be able to help much students taking compartment exams: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said the CBSE would not be able to help much the students taking compartment exams for class XII this month as it would be the colleges and universities that will take their admissions for higher studies.

The top court said this while hearing a plea that has challenged the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to hold compartment exams on the ground that it would be detrimental to the health of the examinees.

It has asked for the matters not to be complicated any further today. It made clear that one can serve as the law officer fo the entire Union of India and not just the States.

As the advocates had only made a few States their party it would not be considered as a viable solution. The matter would now be heard next on 14 September, 2020.