CM announces solatium to kin of NEET aspirant who ended life

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today condoled the death of a NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) aspirant who committed suicide in Ariyalur.

In a statement, Palaniswami expressed condolences to the family members of Vignesh (19), son of Viswanathan, of a village near Sendurai. He ended his life by jumping into a well. His body was fished out on Wednesday.

Palaniswami also announced Rs seven lakh solatium to the boy’s family.

Only three years ago, another medical seat aspirant S Anitha, from Ariyalur committed suicide after failing to pass NEET despite scoring 1176 on 1200 in her 12th standard board exams.

Vignesh’s father Vishwanathan told the media that his son left home at around 4 pm and when he did not return till 9 pm, the family became worried and started looking for him.

The villagers blocked the roads and held a protest after the teenager’s death demanding that the government cancel the NEET exam.