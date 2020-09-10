Covid: 391 die in Teynampet

Chennai: The active cases of Covid-19 have reached a mark of 10,854 in Chennai. In the past few days, the number of active cases has been falling.

However, as many as 2,910 persons have succumbed to the viral infection in the city. The highest number of lives were claimed in Teynampet with 391 persons succumbing to the virus.

The second highest casualty rate is in Anna Nagar with 330 lives being claimed by the viral infection. The city has recorded 1,44,595 cases, of which, 1,30,831 have recovered. The recovery rate is at 90 per cent.

As part of rapid testing, on 9 September, as many as 12,118 persons were tested for coronavirus.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, Anna Nagar, a containment zone has 1,128 persons contracting the virus, Kodambakkam has close to 1,154 cases.

Only these two areas have more than 1,000 cases. Other places with comparatively high numbers are, Ambattur with 837 active cases, Valsaravakkam reporting 873 active cases and Royapuram with 839 cases.

In Anna Nagar, as many as 14,873 persons have recovered. The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.71 per cent of the patients are male and 38.29 per cent are female.

Around 18.22 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years.