From today, Chennai Metro trains to run till 9 pm

Chennai: Chennai Metro Rail has decided to extend the timings till 9 pm from today. On Wednesday, the service between Chennai Central and St Thomas Mount too was resumed.

The Chennai Metro has announced that it has extended the operation time to an additional hour, as per public’s request. The Metro trains in Chennai will be operated from 7 am to 9 pm henceforth.

This new announcement will be implemented from today in the city. CMRL has requested people to follow the social distancing norms strictly to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Commencing of services between Central and Mount has come as a huge relief to many bus commuters as they can access the CMBT bus terminus where operations began from Monday.

The Chennai Metro train services resumed in a graded manner following the nod of the Home Ministry which issued guidelines allowing Metro services in the country to resume operations.