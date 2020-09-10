Stalin gets more powers as DMK chief

Chennai: Changes have been made in the DMK’s bylaws giving more powers to the party president M K Stalin.

According to the new law, the power to appoint deputy general secretaries has been now given to the president.So far it was the general secretary who had appointed the deputy general secretaries of the party.

Another change was also made in the bylaw which enabled people from tribal community to be made as the deputy general secretary of the party.

Following this, Stalin formally announced the new deputy general secretaries A Raja and K Ponmudi.

It may be noted that DMK already has provision to make women, Adidravidar and general category people as deputy general secretaries.

Senior DMK leaders Raja and Ponmudi were unanimously elected as the party’s new deputy general secretaries at the party’s general body meeting held yesterday.

This move has increased the total number of general secretaries in the party to five.

It may be noted that Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, I Periyasamy and Anthiyur Selvaraj are also deputy general secretaries of the party.