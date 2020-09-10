Tamilnadu government announces more relaxations

Chennai: Further easing lockdown restrictions, the Tamilnadu government has allowed vehicles used for transportation of staff to offices, workplace, factories and establishments, industries, and construction industry to carry 60 per cent of the capacity from the existing 30 to 40 per cent capacity.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said in an order work places shall have an appropriate gap between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff unlike the previous one-hour gap.

“Number of visitors per day may be fixed and entry may be restricted,” the order said. Earlier, the government had earlier imposed a total ban on non-essential visitors at sites.

A clause that calls for special transportation facilities by industries to bring workers coming from outside, without any dependency on the public transport system, has also been removed. For those commuting in cars and jeeps, three persons are allowed in addition to the driver of the vehicle.

Shanmugam said that cross ventilation shall be encouraged in restaurants, shops and establishments, gymnasiums and driving schools. For air conditioning /ventilation, the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department shall be followed which emphasis on temperature setting of all air-conditioning devices in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius.