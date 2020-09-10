TN reports 5,584 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths

Chennai: Tamilnadu on Wednesday recorded 5,584 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,80,524, while 78 fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,090.

According to the bulletin released by the Health department late last night, as many as 6,516 were recovered and discharged on Wednesday, taking the total figure to 4,23,231.

While the State capital, Chennai recorded a total of 993 new cases, the other districts reported 4,591 cases. Among the 78 persons who died, 32 were in their 60s, while 22 were in their 70s.

Currently, 49,203 persons are undergoing treatment in the State. After Chennai and Coimbatore, Cuddalore accounted for the third highest number of daily cases, with 344 persons testing positive for COVID-19. Tiruvallur reported 281 cases and Salem 279. Chengalpattu had 237 infections.

The number of infections in Chennai was 993; patients discharged – 1,154; deaths – 14 and active cases were 10,854.