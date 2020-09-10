Vadivelu Balaji passes away

Chennai: Popular comedian and TV actor Vadivelu Balaji passed away due to illness today. He was 42. The actor was reportedly suffering from a clot on his brain for sometime and undergoing treatment.

Balaji acted as comedian Vadivelu in reality shows in a private channel. Hence people fondly called him as Vadivelu Balaji.

He also acted in a few films including Nayanthara starrer Kolamaavu Kokila.

A few days ago, he swooned on the sets of a film and was diagnosed with a clot in his brain. He was admitted to a hospital and underwent treatment. He was discharged recently.

This morning, he developed uneasiness and fell unconscious again. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Several film and television personalities are paying tributes to Vadivelu Balaji.