4-year-old killed, 3 injured after hit by lorry at MRC Nagar

Chennai: A four-year-old boy lost his life in an accident at MRC Nagar in Chennai today.

The police said the mishap took place near MRC Nagar signal claiming the life of the child and injuring three others. They said a water lorry lost control running over several vehicles.

The tragic incident took place at 8.15 am at the MRC Nagar signal. The child, identified as Praneesh, was pillion riding on a two-wheeler driven by his grandfather.

The lorry hit the vehicle from behind throwing Praneesh onto the road causing severe head injury. Praneesh died on the spot.

The lorry then ran amok other vehicles, leaving three persons injured. In the chaos, the traffic signal was damaged and the post fell on the road. The lorry driver, whom police identified as Shabbir Ahmed (30), fled, without stopping the vehicle.

The traffic was held for half an hour. Adyar Traffic Investigation police arrived at the spot and registered a case. The injured persons were rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital and the body of Praneesh was shifted to the hospital’s mortuary for post mortem.

Police have collected CCTV footage of the incident for investigation.