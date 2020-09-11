AR Rahman gets HC notice for evading income tax

Chennai: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to music composer AR Rahman based on an appeal filed by the Income Tax department.

In the appeal, the IT department stated that Rahman had evaded tax in individual capacity by allegedly transferring his remuneration of Rs 3.47 crore to his charitable trust. The IT department has found discrepancies in Rahman’s tax filing for the year 2011-12.

The Income-tax department had moved the Madras High court stating that Rahman had routed a remuneration of Rs 3.47 crore to AR Rahman Foundation. The huge sum was his salary for composing ringtones for a UK-based telecom company called Libra mobiles.

The incident is said to have happened in 2011, and the three-year contract was to compose exclusive ringtones for the company.

A division bench of Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan has sent the notice to Rahman.