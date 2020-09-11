Chennai’s corona recovery rate reaches all time high of 91%

Chennai: The recovery rate of Covid-19 in Chennai has reached 91 per cent and the rate of active cases is 7 per cent. This is an all time low since the lockdown in March.

The morning the number of Coronavirus cases reached a mark of 10,845. In the past few days, the number of active cases has been falling.

The death toll in the city is 2,921 and the highest number of lives were claimed in Teynampet with 393 persons succumbing to the virus.

The second highest casualty rate is in Anna Nagar with 331 lives being claimed by the viral infection.

The city has recorded 1,43,606 cases, of which, 1,31,840 have recovered. As part of rapid testing, on 10 September, as many as 12,540 persons were tested for coronavirus.

The Greater Chennai Corporation gave an area-wise break-up of the places which have high numbers of Covid-19.

According to the data, Anna Nagar, a containment zone has 1,058 persons contracting the virus, while Kodambakkam has close to 1,161 cases.

Only these two areas have more than 1,000 cases. Other places with comparatively high numbers are, Ambattur with 844 active cases, Valsaravakkam reporting 825 active cases and Royapuram with 852 cases.

In Anna Nagar, as many as 15,032 persons have recovered. The pandemic has affected more men than women. As per data, 61.71 per cent of the patients are male and 38.29 per cent are female.

Around 18.32 per cent of those contracting the virus is from the age group of 50-59 years of age.