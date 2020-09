Chennai: OkCredit will be known as the ‘Official Digital Credit Ledger’ of

Delhi Capitals.

It has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as their principal sponsor for the upcoming season thirteen of Indian

Premier League (IPL), starting on 19 September in UAE.

Through this association, OkCredit said it will endeavour to leverage its journey of digitising the micro and small business landscape in India amongst the huge fan base of the team and tournament.