Kangana questions Sonia’s ‘silence’

Chennai: Actress Kangana Ranaut today questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s silence on the ‘harassment she faced in Maharashtra.

“Being a woman aren’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra?” Kangana asked Sonia.

“Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr Ambedkar?” she added.

“Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress ⁦@INCIndia⁩ I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party?” she tweeted.

