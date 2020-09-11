Malan occupies top spot

London: England batsman Dawid Malan has climbed four places to occupy No.1 position in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Rankings for batsmen released on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old left-hander’s upward move in the rankings came after he impressed with the bat during his side’s 2-1 win over Australia in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series at home.

Malan has progressed four places after a series-topping run aggregate of 129, which included a player of the match effort of 66 in the first fixture. The England batsman, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, is now eight rating points ahead of Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Malan’s teammates Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have also made headway in Wednesday’s update, the ICC press release stated.