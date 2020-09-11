Modi hints at complete implementation of NEP by 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that school students should have a new curriculum, which is in sync with the new National Education Policy, by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

Noting that marksheet has become pressure sheet for students and prestige sheet for families, the Prime Minister said the new policy aims to remove this pressure. He said NEP 2020 will bring forward the thirst for knowledge in schools.

Speaking during an event held by the education ministry on school education, Modi said that the idea is to not stress on the marks obtained in exams but for students to gain knowledge.

According to him, NEP 2020 will reduce the emphasis on the mark-sheet and look at a holistic report card.

“We are aiming for a learning-driven education instead of a marksheet-driven education. Parents need to ask the child what did you learn rather than only asking the marks scored in the examination,” he said.

“When India celebrates 75th year of Independence, all Indian students should be learning as per the direction and provision of the new education policy. It’s our collective responsibility,” he said.

The NEP was approved by the Union Cabinet on 29 July. There was ambiguity if the new policy would come into effect from 2020, amid a truncated academic year due to pandemic-induced disruptions or if its implementation would be pushed to 2021.