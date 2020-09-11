Mumbai Court rejects Rhea’s bail pea

Mumbai: The Mumbai Sessions Court today rejected the bail applications of all six accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case- Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

Lawyers said they have been informed that all bail pleas have been rejected and they will approach High Court.

The bail applications of the accused were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court order, we will decide next week on the future action, about approaching the Bombay High Court,” lawyer Satish Maneshinde, said.

On Thursday, the NCB strongly opposed Rhea’s plea and referred to her allegedly procuring drugs for Rajput through Showik and the late actor’s two staffers as a ‘drug procurement nexus’.

Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has said in her bail request that she was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions, which she now retracts.

She has also said her life is at risk in judicial custody, that she has received rape and death threats and that three investigations have “taken a severe toll on her mental health and well-being”.

Her petition says she has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case.

“During her custody, the applicant was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions. By her application dated September 8, the applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions,” it said.

Stating that her arrest was “unwarranted and without any justification,” it added that her liberty was arbitrarily curtailed and that no female officer was present during her interrogation.