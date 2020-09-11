Rajasthan Royals’ 2020 jersey unveiled with a twist

Chennai: Rajasthan Royals have been enjoying a good pre-season, stationed at

One & Only Resort, Royal Mirage in Dubai, ahead of the start of the 2020 campaign.

On a relaxed morning at the beach, Team Rajasthan Royals were in for a surprise when they witnessed the crown prince of Skydiving and Red Bull Wingsuit Athlete Dani Roman twist and turn through the air at break-neck speed.

The Spanish skydiving athlete jumped out of a plane, several thousand feet above the Palm Islands, carrying with him a Rajasthan Royals bag.

Flying over the awe-struck Rajasthan Royals players as he left a strew of smoke through the air, he parachuted on to the beach and dropped off a bag full of Rajasthan Royals 2020 jersey for the players to grab them later.

The Rajasthan Royals players, excited by the thrilling official launch of their IPL 2020 jersey were able to touch, feel and of course proudly flaunt it.

Rajasthan Royals’ left-handed batsman David Miller said, ‘Our mornings are generally very quiet but today it turned around totally with us being asked to head to the beach for a surprise. It was such a great view to see someone jumping off a plane and land to deliver our jerseys for the season.’