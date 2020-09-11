US has ‘incredible’ nuclear weapons: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said the US has some ‘incredible’ nuclear weapon systems that nobody knows about. He however refuted allegations of leaking classified information about them to a popular investigative journalist in his upcoming book.

Penned by American journalist Bob Woodward, the book Rage, to be launched on 15 September, has stirred several controversies around Trump’s presidency.

According to the excerpts of the book released by The Washington Post, Trump during an interview with Woodward said, “I have built a nuclear… a weapons system that nobody’s ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven’t even seen or heard about. We have stuff that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President) Xi Jinping have never heard about before. There’s nobody… what we have is incredible.”

“Woodward writes that anonymous people later confirmed that the US military had a secret new weapons system, but they would not provide details, and that the people were surprised Trump had disclosed it,” The Washington Post said.