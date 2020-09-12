EPS, OPS test Coronavirus negative

Chennai: Tamilnadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have all been tested negative for Coronavirus.

With the Assembly session slated to begin on 14 September, Coronavirus tests were taken for all participating members yesterday.

The Tamilnadu Assembly session beginning here on 14 September would be a brief one and would last for three days.

The session would be held at Kalaivanar Arangam to ensure physical distancing among the MLAs as there was space crunch in the present Assembly hall at Fort St George.