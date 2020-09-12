Malaysian Tamil child’s corona song goes viral

Chennai: A coronavirus awareness song by a class four student of Tamilnadu origin in Malaysia has got the attention of many.

Rayeena, daughter of Kameel and Afreena is a native of Tamilnadu. The family is now settled in Malaysia.

At a time when the world is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Rayeena has come up with an awareness song requesting people to follow social distancing and personal hygiene.

This song by Rayeena is a big hit among the local community and in her school as well.

Apart from singing, Rayeena also dances for the song which has now gone viral in the internet.