Mylapore Sai Baba temple allows devotees from today

Chennai: Though many other temples started allowing devotees from 7 September after the government relaxed lockdown norms, the renwowned Sai Baba temple at Mylapore in Chennai opened its doors for darshan today.

Covid-19 precuationary measures were in place and devotees were asked to maintain distance from each other. Markings were also made in queues.

From this morning, people made a steady beeline to the temple and offered prayers to Sai Baba. They said they were happy to have the darshan of Baba after almost six months.