NEET to be conducted tomorrow amid protests

Chennai: Amid much resistance from opposition parties and a few sections of students and parents, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is all set to be conducted tomorrow at 14 centres in Tamilnadu following safety measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. Also, tight security will be in place at the exam centres.

Nearly 1,17,502 who have registered for NEET and will be competing for as many as 7,000 odd seats. This time, 26 Government medical colleges are offering as many as 3,250 seats.

Many political parties including the ruling AIADMK in Tamilnadu echoed the view that it was stressful to write the exam wearing masks and gloves. Members of DMK held protests in front of their houses on 8 September.

Two weeks ago, when the Covid-19 cases were soaring, Tamilnadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar had written to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan emphasising the need to cancel the NEET exam and allow the State to provide medical admissions on the basis of marks secured in the 12th-grade board examinations.

The National Testing Agency has laid out detailed measures including social distancing, gloves and masks to be worn by students.

Candidates are mandated to wear facemask which would cover both nose and mouth, use hand gloves and carry a transparent water bottle. The water dispensers will not be functioning at the exam centres.

Candidates are also mandated to bring a 50 ml bottle of hand sanitiser and all exam related documents including admit card.

Among the steps taken for social distancing, the students while checking in, will not be pat searched and the frisking device will be used at a distance.

To avoid crowds at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. All staff members and candidates to be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for fever.

If anyone is observed with above normal temperature or displaying any symptom of Covid-19, they will be placed in a separate isolation room. Nation-wide, nearly 15 lakh students could participate in the exam.