TN leaders slam Centre over NEET candidates’ suicides

Chennai: Leaders of various political parties today expressed dismay over the suicide of young girl in Madurai over fears of facing NEET exam and slammed the Centre for its ‘adamant’ attitude to hold the exams.

As the suicide of Jyothi Sridurga–the second such incident in four days in the State–sent shock waves across the State, political parties wanted the Centre to at least scrap the NEET exams in the State of Tamilnadu to prevent further loss of lives.

Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator of the ruling AIADMK O Paneerselvam in a tweet said he was pained to see that students, who are the future pillars, resorting to such extreme steps.

‘Students should develop will power to face any challenges in life and the parents should support them’, he said.

He also expressed shock and grief over the death of Madurai girl and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

School Education Minister K A Sengottaiayan said the policy of the State government was that it was against the NEET exams.

Expressing shock over the suicide of Jyothi Durga, Opposition DMK president M K Stalin said the audio left behind by her in which she said that she was scared about NEET exams as all of them expected high of her, showed the ugly face of NEET exam.

‘Right from Anitha (the first NEET victim in Tamilnadu) to Jyothi Durga, one can feel how one exam is breaking the hearts of the student community’, he said, in a tweet.

Stalin also reiterated that NEET was not at all an exam and that suicide was not the solution.

Terming the deaths due to NEET as not suicide but ‘murders’ committed joinyly by the Centre and the State government, DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, said suicide by students preparing for NEET has become an never ending story in the state.

‘How many lives are we going to lose’, she said in a tweet, while referring to the suicides of two students in Theni and Ulundurpet last week unable to cope with the online classes and another aspirant Vignesh of Ariyalur ending his life four days back due to mental stress and fear over NEET exam.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, whose party is an ally of the AIADMK, condoled the death of Jyothi durga, and said only if the Opposition to NEET exams turns into a people’s movement, a solution could be found to this impasse.

Urging the Centre to come forward to at least scrap the exams in Tamilnadu alone, Ramadoss, in a statement here, said the day was not far off for the people to revolt against the NEET exams.

Expressing shock, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said only if NEET was abolished, social justice would be ensure.

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran said the fear of NEET has claimed one more life. ‘Don’t know how long this tragedy is going to continue,’ he said.