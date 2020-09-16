Forevermark presents Tribute collection

Chennai: Forevermark has said its Tribute collection delivers diamond jewellery to wear every day.

“The modern Indian woman today is confident, independent, successful, purposeful and sociable. She is unapologetic about her achievements and loves to celebrate every milestone and success. Through the Forevermark Tribute collection, we demonstrate that our diamonds aren’t just for special occasions – they can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself and your personal journey,” said Sachin Jain, managing director, De Beers – India.

“Each piece in the collection features a selection of beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced Forevermark diamonds.”