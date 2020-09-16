Kavithalaya to roll out a web series

Kavithalaya Productions is setting its foot in web show space. Their first web series is Time Enna Boss.

It has Robo Shankar, Alexandar Babu, Bharath, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Karunakaran, Sanjana Sarathy, and Mamathi Chaari in the lead roles.

In an official statement, Amazon Prime Video said:’Time Enna Boss is a Tamil sitcom that deals with the everyday adventures of an average IT guy, who ends up sharing his apartment with four random time travelers from different periods, who accidentally get trapped in present-day Chennai’

The web show is all set to be premiered on September 18.