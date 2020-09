Lyricist Pa Vijay returns to direction with Medhavi starring Jiiva, Arjun and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles.

The shooting began with a pooja.He has earlier directed Strawberry in 2015 and Aarudhra in 2018.

Medhavi will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja with cinematography by Deepak Kumar Padhy.

Arjun plays a police officer and Jiiva acts as assistant director.