Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels that the wickets in the UAE would be tailor-made for spinners and there would be a lot of assistance on offer.

In an interaction with ANI, Kuldeep shed light on his expectations from the tournament which will be held in UAE and how he spent time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Experience always helps, pitches in UAE would offer assistance to spinners and if you have played here before then that would be an advantage for you.

I feel that the conditions will be in favour of spinners but at the same time pressure will also be there because expectations will be high and people will want to see spinners doing well so I am trying to be focused and do well, Kuldeep revealed.