Vani Bhojan is all smiles

Vani Bhojan has made for herself in Tamil cinema. After a stupendous show in small screen, she made her entry in cinema with Lock Up and Oh My Kadavule.

Her performance in both the movies were appreciated by all.

The young actress is now part of a movie titled Thaazh Thiravu. Actor Aadhav Kannadasan, who recently turned director for a short film titled Lockdown, is set to star in the lead.

It is directed by debutant filmmaker Bharani Sekaran. Vani’s role will be crucial, say sources close to the director.