Dubai: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has expressed his excitement of plying his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2020.

RCB had announced the signing of right- arm leg-spinner Zampa as a replacement for Kane Richardson in their squad for the upcoming IPL 2020 in the UAE. The 29-year-old fast bowler, Richardson, pulled-out of the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

RCB’s decision to replace a pacer, Richardson, with a traditional spinner like Zampa won’t come as surprise when the slow wickets of the UAE are taken into account.

Zampa`s inclusion has further strengthened RCB`s spin attack which already boasts the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi and the uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zampa voiced his opinion about the prospect of bowling alongside fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

‘I`ve got a really good opportunity in the IPL bowling with Chahal at RCB and I might get the opportunity to bowl those overs just because of the way the team is structured. I really enjoy bowling with another leg-spinner so it`s going to be a really good opportunity to bowl with Chahal. We have similar traits but can learn a little bit from each other as well,’ Zampa told cricket.com.au.