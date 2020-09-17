14 schools in TN get notice for collecting ‘full fees’ during Covid-19

Chennai: Tamilnadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan has said notices have been issued to 14 schools in the State for collecting ‘full fees’ during Covid-19.

He also said only after analysing the Covid-19 situation and knowing the mood of students and parents, a decision on reopening schools would be taken.

Tamilnadu Education department recently said that fees should not be collected for online classes. The department has also said that exams should not be conducted based on online classes.

It also said that since holiday has been declared from 21 September to 5 October, online classes should not be conducted on these days.

“If any violation is reported, severe action will be taken against the institution,” the department said.

It may be noted that online classes are being conducted in the State after lockdown was implemented due to coronavirus from 24 March. Guidelines to conduct the online classes were formulated by the State and Central governments.