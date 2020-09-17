Bindhu Madhavi all thrilled about Yaarukkum Anjael

Actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first look of Bindu Madhavi’s upcoming film Yaarukkum Anjael directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi.

Produced by Devarajulu Markandeyan, the film will be released by Vijay Sethupathi Productions.

It is a crime thriller that will be gripping. There is violence in it and will be intriguing, Ranjit Jeyakodi He added that the poster design is a scene from the film.

Talking about the film’s release plans, Ranjit said, It is the producer’s decision at the end of the day. Also, we will have to see what COVID has in mind.